Man charged with 33 offences by Gladstone police

Gladstone police have charged a man with multiple burglary offences which he allegedly committed between Gladstone and Airlie Beach.

It will be alleged a man broke into several businesses at night between July 2 and the early morning on August 4.

Police claim the man broke into a range of businesses including gyms, a golf club and mechanical workshops.

The offences were allegedly committed at Blackwater, Emerald, Yeppoon, Cannonvale and Zilzie where the man forced his way into the closed businesses and stole cash and items from the businesses, police claim.

Some of the items allegedly stolen include mobile phones and cameras.

Police also claim about 6.30am on Friday August 4 a man entered an open service station at Clinton and left the premises without paying for some food items. He was located near the service station a short time later.

A 31-year-old Zilzie man has been charged with twenty counts of break and enter premises and commit indictable offence, five counts of enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, five counts of attempt to enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence and one count each of stealing, possession of tainted property and possession of suspected stolen property.

The man is expected to appear at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday, August 7.