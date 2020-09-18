Man causes woman to bleed in domestic violence offence

A GLADSTONE man who covered a woman’s mouth and ripped her shirt said he was doing it to de-escalate a bipolar attack.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates court on Tuesday to breach of a domestic violence order and public nuisance.

On October 25, 2019, at 8.40pm, police were called to a Gladstone address in relation to a domestic disturbance where it was established the couple had got into a verbal fight.

The fight escalated when the victim started yelling loudly and the man placed his hand over her mouth to stop her yelling, grabbing her hard enough for her teeth to cut the inside of her mouth, causing her to bleed.

The victim, scared, dropped to the ground to protect herself while the man grabbed her shirt causing it to rip.

The man offended again on March 9 this year when he and his partner were at a witness’s address in regards to their respective kids.

The man and the witness got into a heated argument when the man yelled “f--- off” and used other offensive language heard by the neighbours.

As the man drove off, he yelled out the car window the witness was a “kid f---er” which was clearly heard by the witness and her mother.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell told the court during the first offence the victim was having a bipolar attack and was coming down from using illicit substances.

Mr Mitchell said the actions the man took, he had been instructed to take by the Gladstone Mental Health unit.

He told the court the public nuisance offence was due to an ongoing dispute between his client and the extended family.

The man was fined $900 and a conviction was recorded.

