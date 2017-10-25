Man causes fatal crash trying to kill spider for scared daughter

Man who caused driving death leaves court: Andrew James Neal, 47, leaves court after pleading guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death. He was sentenced to a two year suspended prison term and will be disqualified from driving for 12 months.

A MAN who caused a fatal head-on crash while trying to kill a spider on his window has avoided prison, partially due to the request of the victim's family.

Today, the Maroochydore District Court heard that on February 23, 2015 Andrew James Neal, 47, was driving a dual-cab truck with a cattle trailer attached south-bound on the Bunya Highway in Kumbia to check on some stock at an agistment.

FATAL CRASH: A head on crash between a truck and 4x4 resulted in one fatality, minor injuries. Photo Keagan Elder / South Burnett Times Keagan Elder

His six-month-old daughter, seven-year-old step-daughter and her nine-year-old friend were in the back of the truck and his wife was following behind them in a separate car.

About 9.15am, his step daughter noticed a small spider in the car and began to get scared as it ran from the passenger side of the windscreen, across the dashboard and to the driver-side window.

Neal's attention was drawn from the road to the eight-legged intruder for about 10 seconds, but that was enough time to set a fatal chain of events in motion.

While distracted, Neal's truck veered into the opposite lane causing him to over correct and leave about 19m of skid marks on the wrong side of the road.

Leslie Prendergast, 65, tried to take evasive action by steering into the opposite lane while Neal steered into the correct lane ending in a collision.

Emergency services were called by members of the public who witnessed the crash, but Mr Prendergast was dead by 9.56am from "massive head and chest injuries”.

At the scene, Neal repeatedly asked paramedics where he was and was unable to provide details of the event even months later when questioned by police.

Victim impact statements from the Mr Prendergast's children showed how "devastating” the crash had been, but asked for Neal to be spared imprisonment.

His daughter said in her statement that her father had "seen the terrors of war, but he'd also seen that life brought so much joy and love” and didn't believe Neal should be jailed as he was already carrying the burden of taking another life.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Dennis said Neal's "inattention was short... but something more than momentary” with "catastrophic” consequences.

The case went to trial in May 2017 - with his step-daughter's friend being the only witness in the car able to give evidence - but the jury were unable to reach a verdict.

A new trial date was set down for November 6, but Neal later decided to plead guilty.

Neal was supported in court by his wife who wished him good luck as he took his place at the dock.

Both were seen crying throughout the proceedings.

In his summary, Judge Anthony Rafter said while the "moving impact statements” given by the victim's son and daughter couldn't dictate the sentence, they were an "important consideration”.

Neal was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended immediately and will be disqualified from driving for 12 months.