Man causes $11k damage to rental property

A GLADSTONE man who caused more than $11,000 damage to a rental home, was on a suspended sentence at the time of his offence.

Aaron Andrew Channell, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to public nuisance and wilful damage.

The court heard that police had been called to an address on J Hickey Ave in relation to a disturbance when they confronted Channell in a car park where members of the public were walking past.

Channell became agitated and told police to “f---ing leave” and “f--- off now” and upon more police arriving he yelled “for f---s sake f--- off”.

The yelling continued and Channell was warned he would be arrested.

Channell said “behind this line is my f---ing property I can say what I want.”

On January 24, police were called to the same address where they spoke to a property manager who said Channell was the only person on the lease of the property which had been extensively damaged.

The damage included a smashed TV, soiled mattress, soiled clothing, spoiled food, cigarette butts throughout the property, smashed windows, damaged fly screens, holes in doors and walls and stained and damaged carpet - all up costing $11,091.51 to repair.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Channell had no memory of the night he was yelling at police as he was “whacked out drunk.”

She said Channell had tried to arrange to finish cleaning up the residence before he returned the keys.

Channell was ordered to pay $11,091.51 restitution and was sentenced to 12 months’ probation.

His suspended sentence was also extended by six months.

Convictions were recorded.

