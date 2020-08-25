Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man causes $11k damage to rental property

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man who caused more than $11,000 damage to a rental home, was on a suspended sentence at the time of his offence.

Aaron Andrew Channell, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to public nuisance and wilful damage.

The court heard that police had been called to an address on J Hickey Ave in relation to a disturbance when they confronted Channell in a car park where members of the public were walking past.

Channell became agitated and told police to “f---ing leave” and “f--- off now” and upon more police arriving he yelled “for f---s sake f--- off”.

The yelling continued and Channell was warned he would be arrested.

Channell said “behind this line is my f---ing property I can say what I want.”

On January 24, police were called to the same address where they spoke to a property manager who said Channell was the only person on the lease of the property which had been extensively damaged.

The damage included a smashed TV, soiled mattress, soiled clothing, spoiled food, cigarette butts throughout the property, smashed windows, damaged fly screens, holes in doors and walls and stained and damaged carpet - all up costing $11,091.51 to repair.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Channell had no memory of the night he was yelling at police as he was “whacked out drunk.”

She said Channell had tried to arrange to finish cleaning up the residence before he returned the keys.

Channell was ordered to pay $11,091.51 restitution and was sentenced to 12 months’ probation.

His suspended sentence was also extended by six months.

Convictions were recorded.

Read more public nuisance stories:

Man abuses pregnant woman, threatens to burn home

Public nuisance offender was ‘trying to help a mate’

Man sentenced for drunken brawl outside Gladstone nightclub

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone public nuisance gladstone wilful damage
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRRR: Gladstone shivers through colder start to the week

        Premium Content BRRR: Gladstone shivers through colder start to the week

        News HERE’S what the weather bureau says is coming.

        • 25th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best dance teacher?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best dance teacher?

        News 15 dance teachers were nominated for Gladstone’s best. SEE THE RESULTS AND VOTE...

        NEW BRIGADE: Meet the new fireys protecting Eurimbula

        Premium Content NEW BRIGADE: Meet the new fireys protecting Eurimbula

        News The brigade will replace the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade which was shut down. ...

        Gladstone’s best coffee uses exclusive global brand

        Premium Content Gladstone’s best coffee uses exclusive global brand

        Food & Entertainment Winners of Gladstone’s best coffee are moving their product into the digital age...