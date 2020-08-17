Man caught with illegal radar detector

A man told police he was unsure if his radar detector was legal - it wasn’t.

A GLADSTONE man never checked to see if his radar detector was legal or not, and found out the hard way it wasn’t.

Clive Leonard Jones pleaded guilty in writing in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to using radar detectors or similar.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said on July 23, at 9.30am, Jones was intercepted on the Bruce Highway south of Mt Larcom.

Jones’s vehicle was searched when police suspected he had a radar detector.

Jones produced the detector and told police he was unsure if it was legal and had made no enquiries to check if it was or not.

Jones was fined $400 and the property was ordered to be forfeited.