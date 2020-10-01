Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man caught ‘smoking billies’ was living in his Mercedes.
A man caught ‘smoking billies’ was living in his Mercedes.
Crime

Man caught smoking billies was living in his Mercedes

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
1st Oct 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 31-YEAR-OLD trade assistant was caught “smoking billies” in his Mercedes Benz at the Redland’s esplanade.

Ashley John Campbell, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of possessing utensils.

The court heard that on June 20 at 5.40pm police were patrolling the Redland Bay Esplanade when Campbell exited the car and said “we’re just smoking billies having a Sunday sesh”.

During a search police found a ceramic pot with 0.7g of marijuana, cannabis oil which Campbell said he used in a vape, a silver steel grinder with a marijuana leaf on it and a clip seal bag with 4.3g of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the trade assistant had moved to Gladstone to get away from issues at Redland Bay.

She said that on an earlier occasion police had located meth which actually belong to one of Campbell’s housemates.

Ms Ditchfield said Campbell had been a victim of a home invasion which was why he called the police knowing what they would find.

“People came in swinging machetes around,” Ms Ditchfield said.

She told the court when he was found at the esplanade he was living in his car.

She said Campbell had plans to move to Darwin for work soon.

Campbell was convicted and fined $1200.

Read more drug possession:

Vigilante was trying to return stolen car to its owner

Proud dad’s offending puts son in ‘jeopardy’

Boyne man grew marijuana to ‘save money’

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Big cat caught on camera

    Big cat caught on camera
    • 1st Oct 2020 3:38 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FREE GYM: How CQ can take advantage

        Premium Content FREE GYM: How CQ can take advantage

        News This Mental Health Week Snap Fitness clubs in Central Queensland are opening their doors to all.

        • 1st Oct 2020 3:00 PM
        Mum kept weapon to protect child from peeping Toms

        Premium Content Mum kept weapon to protect child from peeping Toms

        Crime Tahlia Lorraine Storm was warned about how things could go wrong.

        Gladstone forum reveals biggest concern for Barrier Reef

        Premium Content Gladstone forum reveals biggest concern for Barrier Reef

        Environment The most damaging impact to the Great Barrier Reef is from cyclones, Dr Peter Ridd...

        Woman issues desperate plea to help stranded sister

        Premium Content Woman issues desperate plea to help stranded sister

        News A South-East Queensland woman was emotional when describing what it would mean to...