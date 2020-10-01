A man caught ‘smoking billies’ was living in his Mercedes.

A 31-YEAR-OLD trade assistant was caught “smoking billies” in his Mercedes Benz at the Redland’s esplanade.

Ashley John Campbell, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of possessing utensils.

The court heard that on June 20 at 5.40pm police were patrolling the Redland Bay Esplanade when Campbell exited the car and said “we’re just smoking billies having a Sunday sesh”.

During a search police found a ceramic pot with 0.7g of marijuana, cannabis oil which Campbell said he used in a vape, a silver steel grinder with a marijuana leaf on it and a clip seal bag with 4.3g of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the trade assistant had moved to Gladstone to get away from issues at Redland Bay.

She said that on an earlier occasion police had located meth which actually belong to one of Campbell’s housemates.

Ms Ditchfield said Campbell had been a victim of a home invasion which was why he called the police knowing what they would find.

“People came in swinging machetes around,” Ms Ditchfield said.

She told the court when he was found at the esplanade he was living in his car.

She said Campbell had plans to move to Darwin for work soon.

Campbell was convicted and fined $1200.

