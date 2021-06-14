Menu
QLD_CP_NEWS_LOCKOUT_LAWS_03JUL16
Crime

Man caught selling MDMA in toilets learns fate

Matthew Newton
Matthew Newton
14th Jun 2021 1:53 PM
A Cairns fast food worker who was caught selling MDMA in the men's toilets at Gilligan's has been sentenced to 120 hours of community service.

Joshua David Hatton, 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying a dangerous drug, one count of possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing cash suspected of being the proceeds of a crime.

The Cairns District Court heard Hatton went into the men's toilets at Gilligan's on March 14, 2020, and sold another man four capsules of MDMA.

 

Joshua David Hatton, 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying a dangerous drug at Gilligan’s. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE
Joshua David Hatton, 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying a dangerous drug at Gilligan’s. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE

He was intercepted by security guards and police were informed.

A search of his bum bag uncovered 21 capsules and $150 cash was seized.

Judge Paul Smith said Hatton had made an early plea of guilty, made admissions to police and had not reoffended since being charged.

He also noted he had no criminal history, did not take drugs, and was a young man who had a good work history.

Judge Smith sentenced Hatton to 120 hours community service, to be completed within 12 months,

No conviction was recorded.

 

 

 

Man caught selling MDMA in Gilligan's toilets learns fate

