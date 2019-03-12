Man caught red-handed with drug-making ingredient

A GLADSTONE man was literally caught red-handed when police noticed his skin stained the colour of a substance suspected to be used in the production of meth

A GLADSTONE man was literally caught red-handed when police noticed his skin stained the colour of a substance suspected to be used in the production of meth Contributed

A GLADSTONE man was literally caught red-handed when police noticed his skin stained the colour of a substance officers suspected was used in the production of meth.

George Stanley John Kirk never got the chance to produce the meth after officers executed a search warrant at his home and found the red substance - iodine - in a container in the freezer.

Kirk pleaded guilty in the District Court at Gladstone last week to one count of producing a dangerous drug.

The court was told Kirk had been caught up in a bigger police investigation involving another Gladstone man.

Police had placed surveillance devices in the home of the man and listened in whenever he had visitors.

Between November 2-7, 2017, police listened in on a conversation Kirk had with the man.

The pair were discussing arrangements for the purchase of substances to produce meth.

In that time, officers executed a search warrant at Kirk's home and found the red substance linked to the production of meth.

The court was told Kirk's hands were also stained with the colour red.

Kirk wasn't charged until sometime later in March 2018, when police closed the operation.

Judge Michael Burnett said it was lucky police closed the operation when they did.

It was noted that there was no evidence to suggest Kirk had produced the drug, however he was charged with the "preparatory act”.

The court was told Kirk had a 16-page criminal history, most of his offending fuelled by his drug habits.

The court was told Kirk had spent the past 86 days in custody.

Judge Burnett sentenced Kirk to 11 months' jail with immediate parole release, taking into account the time he had already spent behind bars for the offending.