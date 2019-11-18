Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THIEF: Phillip John Bayliss was caught on CCTV taking items from the donation bins outside the Nambour Salvation Army.
THIEF: Phillip John Bayliss was caught on CCTV taking items from the donation bins outside the Nambour Salvation Army.
Crime

Man caught on CCTV stealing toys from Salvation Army

Felicity Ripper
18th Nov 2019 1:53 PM | Updated: 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 42-YEAR-OLD man has faced court for stealing children's' toys from a Coast Salvation Army store.

Phillip John Bayliss was caught on CCTV taking items from the donation bins outside the Nambour store at about 6.30pm on May 19.

When police attended the store Bayliss, from Nambour, had left with two other people

"CCTV footage shows the defendant taking various clothing items, a plastic toy, Nerf gun and other items," police prosecutor Vicki Kennedy-Grills said.

Bayliss was wanted by police until they spotted him walking in Nambour on June 27.

Sen Sgt Kennedy-Grills said Bayliss came into police custody for a fail to appear charge in August and he was found to be in possession of a point of methamphetamine.

At Nambour Magistrates Court today Bayliss pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and stealing.

"He is currently on probation for like offences," Sen Sgt Kennedy-Grills said.

Bayliss said he worked part time as a concreter.

He was fined $600 for each offence and the convictions were recorded.

editors picks nambour sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Across our regional websites, more than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal

        Two cruise ships on the way this week

        premium_icon Two cruise ships on the way this week

        News There’s a new ship arriving this week and its full of class.

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        News SATURDAY was a busy day for Gladstone residents. Did we spot you?

        Expenses, complaints, highlights revealed in council report

        premium_icon Expenses, complaints, highlights revealed in council report

        News COUNCILLORS’ expenses, complaints and the state of the region were revealed in the...