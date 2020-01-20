Man caught masturbating at children’s playground in Mackay

A Mackay man has been sentenced after he was caught masturbating next to a playground.

IT WAS an unhappy ending for a truck driver who claims he was just trying to find a secluded spot to have phone sex with his long-distance girlfriend.

Ben Ricky Sansom chose a Shoal Point playground carpark and was spotted by a woman walking her dog on O'Brien Esplanade at 2.20pm.

She told police she saw Sansom masturbating while he was sitting inside his parked car on October 25 last year.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said the 33-year-old had "rotated his body in order to keep looking at the woman, before getting out of his car and displaying his erect penis".

Ben Ricky Sansom plead guilty to one count of an indecent act while in a public place. Picture: social media.

The woman then saw him "pulling on his penis with his right hand for a short time before buttoning up his pants and lighting a cigarette".

In Mackay Magistrates Court Sansom plead guilty to one count of an indecent act in a public place.

He claimed he was on the phone to his long-distance girlfriend while masturbating and parked his car in the playground carpark for privacy.

He lives with his parents in a house with four other adults and two children.

The Mackay father said the witness's version of events was mostly true, except for the part where he stepped out of the vehicle, but stated he "wasn't going to say that she was lying".

Magistrate Damien Dwyer gave Sansom what he said was the "inadequate" maximum penalty for his offence, warning him to not do it again.

"This is a filthy, disgusting act, not something you do in public," Magistrate Dwyer said. "There is a time and a place for everything but the Shoal Point esplanade is definitely not the place for this."

Sansom was fined $260 and no conviction was recorded.

He apologised to Magistrate Dwyer on his way out of the courtroom, saying he had made a "stupid mistake".