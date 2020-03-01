Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged after driving 180km/h in a 70km/h zone in Sydney’s west. Picture: Valerie Horton/Fraser Coast Chronicle
A man has been charged after driving 180km/h in a 70km/h zone in Sydney’s west. Picture: Valerie Horton/Fraser Coast Chronicle
Crime

Man caught driving 110km over limit

1st Mar 2020 12:42 PM

A man has been charged and his licence suspended for six months after being detected driving more than 100km per hour over the speed limit in Sydney's west on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old male driver was nabbed just north of Merrylands Rd before 9pm, travelling 110km over the 70km limit.

Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command checked the Subaru WRX's speed, which allegedly gave a reading of 180km/h.

The Quakers Hill man was subsequently charged by way of a Court Attendance Notice for exceeding a speed over 45km/h and driving recklessly, furiously or at a speed or in a dangerous manner.

Police also suspended his licence for six months and seized his vehicle's registration plates.

He is due to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Tuesday, March 17.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks speeding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone Port's safety priority amid pandemic threat

        premium_icon Gladstone Port's safety priority amid pandemic threat

        News Biosecurity, staff safety and the safety of the wider community continue to be a top priorities for GPC.

        PHOTOS: Pumped up for raft party

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Pumped up for raft party

        News Dozens chose their best raft to join the party on the Boyne River. Were you...

        PHOTOS: Riding for suicide awareness

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Riding for suicide awareness

        News GLADSTONE Marina came to life on Saturday as over a hundred motorbikes roared into...

        PHOTOS: Sizzling day at the races

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Sizzling day at the races

        News The Summer Sizzler races at Ferguson Park lived up to their name. Did our...