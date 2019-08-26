Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

NAMED: Local father caught with 616 images of child porn

Emily Bradfield
by
23rd Aug 2019 5:55 PM | Updated: 26th Aug 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE gallery was empty as Andrich John Scantlebury sat in the dock of the Dalby District Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of possessing child exploitation material.

The court heard police executed a search warrant at Scantlebury's residence on June 18, 2015, where they seized a number of computer devices and found a total 616 images depicting young girls in compromising positions.

A majority of the images contained on Scantlebury's devices were classified as category six, animated or virtual, with just over 20 images falling in the more serious categories three and four.

Defence lawyer David Jones told the court Scantlebury stumbled across the material when searching for adult content.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said Scantlebury "succumbed to temptation" in choosing to access the material regardless of his intent.

Scantlebury pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child exploitation materials.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment wholly suspended for an operational period of two years. 

child exploitation material dalby district court

Top Stories

    Man can't remember destructive Hanson Rd rampage

    premium_icon Man can't remember destructive Hanson Rd rampage

    News He woke up with two black eyes and two broken fingers after a destructive rampage on Hanson Rd and Yarroon St.

    IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News Here is a list of everyone listed to appear in court today.

    Man dies after suspected hit and run

    premium_icon Man dies after suspected hit and run

    Breaking Police are appealing for information

    Expanded program to help put a stop to domestic violence

    premium_icon Expanded program to help put a stop to domestic violence

    News The program aims to reach more men in the region