Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Iluka man was arrested and charged after a high speed pursuit on Friday night.
An Iluka man was arrested and charged after a high speed pursuit on Friday night. TREVOR VEALE
Crime

Man caught driving 100km over speed limit

Kathryn Lewis
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:40 PM | Updated: 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man was caught going nearly 100km/h over the speed limit last weekend.

Just after 7am on Sunday morning police detected a Toyota Aurion allegedly travelling 124km/h in a 100km/h zone on Summerland Way, Whiporie.

Coffs Clarence District Police officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which was then clocked at 153km/h, before speeding up to approximately 200km/h.

Police called off the pursuit due to safety concerns but the car was then seen by another Highway Patrol vehicle shortly after and pulled over.

The 44-year-old Queensland man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for driving at a speed/manner dangerous, and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

editors picks road safety speeding
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'Hard work and dedication': Inside the life of ride operator

    premium_icon 'Hard work and dedication': Inside the life of ride operator

    News 'The rides are much more high-tech than they used to be when all you had was dodgem cars and chain swings'

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Council approves councillor's Canberra conference trip

    premium_icon Council approves councillor's Canberra conference trip

    News Experienced councillor to attend June's ALGA conference.

    REVEALED: All the winners of Tropical Wednesday

    premium_icon REVEALED: All the winners of Tropical Wednesday

    News Find out who took out the Tropical Wednesday competition.

    Indigenous program nominated for major honour

    premium_icon Indigenous program nominated for major honour

    Environment 'Being short-listed for this award helps recognise progress made'