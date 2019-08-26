Man can't remember destructive Hanson Rd rampage

A GLADSTONE man who woke up with two black eyes and two broken fingers could not remember the damage he caused to two local businesses the night prior, a court was told.

Harley Joseph Anderson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to two counts of wilful damage.

The court was told on May 26 Anderson woke up after a big night out none the wiser to the destruction at Andersons Auto City on Yarroon St and Wholesale Paint group on Hanson Rd.

Anderson was caught on CCTV entering the car yard about 10.15pm and punching the side mirrors of two cars, causing one mirror to hang and the other to bend backwards.

Anderson was with two mates and it appeared they were trying to calm him down.

He walked another 900m to the other business on Hanson Rd and punched the glass panel of a door, causing about $280 in damage.

The court was told a staff member at Andersons Auto City reviewed CCTV footage and identified Anderson as the pair were known to each other.

Anderson was interviewed by police on July 7 and told officers he didn't remember the offending.

The court was told Anderson had been drinking all day and was at the Reef Hotel when staff kicked him out for being drunk.

Anderson believed he had gotten into a physical fight with a person along Goondoon St and was woken by police asking to speak with him.

Anderson then walked in the direction of both victim businesses.

Acting magistrate Athol Kennedy asked Anderson if he regularly drunk to the point where he "didn't know what he was doing”.

Anderson said he had been drinking since 11.30am that morning but it was not a regular occurrence.

Mr Kennedy imposed a $500 fine and for Anderson to pay restitution.

A conviction was not recorded.