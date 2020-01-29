Man busted with thousands of child porn images

A JUDGE, sentencing a man caught with tens of thousands of internet child porn images on his computer, has not only rebuked the behaviour but also the notion it's a victimless crime.

This is after Anthony Scott Wilson-Pogmore pleaded guilty to the possession and distribution of child pornography in November and appeared in Maryborough District Court for sentencing yesterday.

Wilson-Pogmore, 57, was busted in February 2018.

The court heard police found more than 70 videos and photos in a shared folder on his computer.

He had installed software that allowed other people to access his computer and download material.

A further search revealed more than 400 videos and 40,000 images of child exploitation material.

Judge David Reid said he was appalled to hear some of the children in the images were aged between five and seven-years-old.

"These are serious offences, especially the distribution charge," Judge Reid said

"Every image is an act the child has had to endure. People who look at or make such photos available are supporting the vile abuse of children across the world.

"I can't possibly imagine why you would want to spend time watching and viewing this."

Wilson-Pogmore's lawyer said her client had suffered from testicular cancer and was unable to work as a result of an aggressive treatment regime.

She said he had also been abused as a child.

Letters from Wilson-Pogmore's doctors and psychiatrists were handed up.

The court heard Wilson-Pogmore moved in with his elderly parents in Toogoom in December so he could help his mother care for his father who was suffering from dementia.

Judge Reid said in his experience it was normally men who were caught up in such offences and the sentence imposed must be a deterrent to the individual and society at large.

Wilson-Pogmore was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended after six months, for the distribution of child-pornography.

He was also sentenced to six months behind bars followed by a period of probation for the possession charge.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Convictions were recorded.