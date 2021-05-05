Menu
Tracey Howson, 36, pleaded guilty to driving unlicenced in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday before Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.
Man busted with drugs at Barney Point carpark

Jacobbe McBride
5th May 2021 4:00 PM
A Gladstone man, busted with methamphetamine and cannabis at Barney Point, said he was trying to get off the drugs.

Daniel Robert Timms, 44, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Timms’ case to the court and Acting Magistrate Paul Byrnes.

On March 7, about 11.08am, police were patrolling Barney St, Barney Point, when they observed a car parked in a carpark with its windows down but no one in it.

Police approached the vehicle and saw Timms in the back seat lying down.

Police called to him to wake up, however, he did not reply so they raised their voices and he “came to”.

Timms stated he was just sleeping and had been sleeping in his car for a few days.

Police asked Tamms if there was anything in his car he would like to declare to which he replied there was nothing in his vehicle.

Police opened the centre console and located large green scissors.

In a tobacco pouch on the centre console they observed a silver foil ball which contained 1g of cannabis.

Police lifted a can from the cup holder and located a clear clip-seal bag containing methamphetamine.

Timms stated he forgot the bag was in his car and he was trying to get off the drugs so he could get a job.

Mr Byrnes fined Timms $300 and convictions were recorded.

