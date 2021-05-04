Man busted driving high with mum in the car

A Gladstne man who was busted drug driving in Boyne Island told police he was taking his mother to an appointment and had smoked cannabis the night before.

A Gladstne man who was busted drug driving in Boyne Island told police he was taking his mother to an appointment and had smoked cannabis the night before.

A Gladstone man who was busted drug driving was taking his mother to an appointment, a court heard.

John Derek O’Driscoll, 62, pleaded guilty to the charge in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of O’Driscoll’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

Police intercepted O’Driscoll driving a Toyota wagon on Wyndham Ave, Boyne Island on March 3, around 9.11am.

He submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive indication for a relevant drug.

When questioned, O’Driscoll stated he had smoked cannabis the evening prior to being intercepted by police.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

O’Driscoll stated he had no emergency reason for driving and was taking his mother to an appointment.

O’Driscoll was convicted and fined $250 and suspended from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– Gladstone man narrowly avoids jail time after driving charge

– Man steals $2.5k from room-mate and never returns

– Woman caught drink-driving after wine, vodka