Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man breached a domestic violence order when he and his partner had several arguments and he destroyed her Akubra hats. Picture: File photo
The man breached a domestic violence order when he and his partner had several arguments and he destroyed her Akubra hats. Picture: File photo
News

Man breaches DVO by cutting up his girlfriend’s Akubra hats

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
8th Jul 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOOMBOORIAN man who breached a DVO order and destroyed several of his partner's Akubra hats faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said on February 22 the defendant, aged 34, and his partner, who had taken a DVO out on him in 2019, had an argument over her going to a rodeo with friends.
Th court heard that following the argument she tipped out all of the defendant's alcohol, and said he had a drinking problem.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Young woman hospitalised after fire sparks at Lake Borumba

* Your questions about our new format answered

* REVEALED: Gympie region's hottest tradie of 2020

The defendant later texted the woman that all of her clothes were in the bin because they were "not good" to wear.

The next day another verbal argument broke out between the pair over alleged infidelity, when the woman remembered the text and went to find her clothing in the bin.

She also found five Akubra hats cut up and thrown away along with some shoes.

Defence lawyer Lisa Taylor said it was a first offence for the defendant, and the behaviour was out of character.

She said he was in a relationship with the woman still, they had two children and lived and worked together.

She said the defendant was remorseful, and had not re-offended.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined the man $400 and said it was a low level offence but he had wilfully damaged his partner's property.

More Stories

akubra domestic violence order breach editors picks goomboorian gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: See who’s facing Gladstone Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: See who’s facing Gladstone Magistrates Court today

        News Here is the list of people appearing in Gladstone Magistrates Court today, Wednesday July 8.

        • 8th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
        Premier lands in Gladstone to reveal key project plans

        premium_icon Premier lands in Gladstone to reveal key project plans

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk will make announcements during her first visit to Gladstone...

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Tuesday, July 7.

        JOBS BOOM: Solar farm to employ 300+ workers

        premium_icon JOBS BOOM: Solar farm to employ 300+ workers

        News The $350 million project will be one of Australia’s largest renewables projects.