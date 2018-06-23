Menu
CRACKING DOWN: Gladstone magistrate Dennis Kinsella set a parole eligibility date of August 22 for the man.
Crime

Man breached DVO 'to show off ankle bracelet'

Andrew Thorpe
by
23rd Jun 2018 1:39 PM

A TOOLOOA man has been sentenced to seven months in prison for weapons offences committed just three days after he was released on parole.

The man was also sentenced to two weeks for breaching a temporary protection domestic violence order.

But the circumstances were not as severe as they may have sounded, Gladstone Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

The court was told the man had been fitted with an ankle bracelet tracking device upon his release from prison, but did not fully understand he needed written permission from his partner to visit their children at her house, rather than just the verbal permission he had received on one occasion.

When police arrived at the house, he told them he had gone there to show off the ankle bracelet.

The man also pleaded guilty to possessing three items banned under the Weapons Act, including a "home-made electronic anti-personnel device”, shotgun ammunition and a .22-calibre rifle bolt.

The items were found by police in a bag at the same house, ready for him to dispose of when he was released.

The man will be eligible for parole again on August 22.

