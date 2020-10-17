Man breached DVO because he ‘forgot’ the conditions

A Gladstone man who breached his DVO says he ‘forgot’ what the conditions were.

A Gladstone man who breached his DVO says he ‘forgot’ what the conditions were.

A 26-YEAR-OLD who breached his domestic violence order told police he forgot what the conditions were.

The man breached the order on September 14 when pulled over as a passenger in the same vehicle as the victim.

The order had the condition he was not to be within 50m of the victim.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to breaching a domestic violence order.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

At the time of the breach he was on a suspended sentence.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court her client had moved to Gladstone a couple of months ago to get away from bad influences in Brisbane.

She said he didn’t realise it was a rule he was not allowed to be near the victim - his sister.

She said the order had since been varied so he won’t be breaching it again.

The man was convicted and fined $300 and his suspended sentence was extended to be operational for another three months.

Read more domestic violence:

Man beat child over missing mobile phone

Woman ‘drank carton of beer’ before offending

‘I’ll smash your head in’: Violent man released from prison