Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man who breached his DVO says he ‘forgot’ what the conditions were.
A Gladstone man who breached his DVO says he ‘forgot’ what the conditions were.
News

Man breached DVO because he ‘forgot’ the conditions

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
17th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 26-YEAR-OLD who breached his domestic violence order told police he forgot what the conditions were.

The man breached the order on September 14 when pulled over as a passenger in the same vehicle as the victim.

The order had the condition he was not to be within 50m of the victim.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to breaching a domestic violence order.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

At the time of the breach he was on a suspended sentence.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court her client had moved to Gladstone a couple of months ago to get away from bad influences in Brisbane.

She said he didn’t realise it was a rule he was not allowed to be near the victim - his sister.

She said the order had since been varied so he won’t be breaching it again.

The man was convicted and fined $300 and his suspended sentence was extended to be operational for another three months.

Read more domestic violence:

Man beat child over missing mobile phone

Woman ‘drank carton of beer’ before offending

‘I’ll smash your head in’: Violent man released from prison

gladstonecourt gladstone domestic violence gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews monitoring rural vegetation fire

        Premium Content Crews monitoring rural vegetation fire

        News Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at Mount Tom.

        Woman who illegally entered QLD found with several syringes

        Premium Content Woman who illegally entered QLD found with several syringes

        Crime Tawnee Marie Walker was sentenced for six charges this week.

        Woman grew cannabis to use instead of morphine

        Premium Content Woman grew cannabis to use instead of morphine

        Crime Amanda Jane Edwards said she used the homegrown drug because morphine was “killing...

        Heavyweights discuss resources, jobs, electricity at forum

        Premium Content Heavyweights discuss resources, jobs, electricity at forum

        News The mining industry provides 50,000 direct and 320,000 associated jobs in...