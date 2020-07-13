Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man brandishes weapon at staff in jewellery heist

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jul 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are investigating after an alleged armed robbery at a Robina shop on Monday morning.

Officers say a man entered the Robina Town Centre Dr business at 9.30am brandishing "an unknown weapon" wrapped in a piece of clothing.

He then allegedly threatened one staff member and forced them into the back of the shop, before returning to the counter and making demands to another worker.

He fled with a large quantity of jewellery.

Police believe the man may have left in an older model white hatchback car, with another man seen in the driver's seat.

Anyone who may have seen something or who may have information is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man brandishes weapon at staff in jewellery heist

More Stories

crime editors picks hiest theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tayla has been hitting the drag strip since she was 10

        premium_icon Tayla has been hitting the drag strip since she was 10

        Motor Sports Drag racing is in the blood of the Kelly family, with Tayla’s father Brett a regular competitor.

        Former truck driver threatened partner’s dog

        premium_icon Former truck driver threatened partner’s dog

        Crime The 50-year-old man left abusive voicemails on her phone.

        NOW HIRING: Jobs available in the Gladstone region right now

        premium_icon NOW HIRING: Jobs available in the Gladstone region right now

        News Looking for a job? Here are a number of jobs available in the Gladstone region.

        New rideshare company coming to Gladstone

        premium_icon New rideshare company coming to Gladstone

        News GLADSTONE and Tannum Sands will have a new rideshare company to join rival company...