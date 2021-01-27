Man blows nearly three times over limit

A man who accidentally cut his wrist after a pub session blew nearly three times over the legal limit once breathalysed by police, a court heard.

Guy Plaxton, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Seargent Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Plaxton’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

At 5.30pm on November 22 last year police were called to a disturbance at a licensed premises in Tannum Sands.

A staff member informed police Plaxton had driven off in his car after consuming a quantity of alcohol.

The court heard that following a brief search Plaxton was located by police at a local service station with a cut to his wrist, which occurred after a disagreement with his girlfriend.

Plaxton was transported by the Queensland Ambulance Service for treatment after he informed police he had been drinking for “the better part of the afternoon”.

He was breathalysed by paramedics and returned a blood-alcohol reading of .135, nearly three times over the legal limit.

Plaxton was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months with a conviction recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court news:

– ‘Talk English you b****’: Woman’s foul-mouthed racial rant

– Police station tantrum means court for Gladstone man

– ‘I’m addicted’: Woman’s frank admission to police