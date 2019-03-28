Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five of the 'Worst Intersections' in Gladstone. T-Junctions, Traffic Lights and Roundabouts. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
Five of the 'Worst Intersections' in Gladstone. T-Junctions, Traffic Lights and Roundabouts. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA30072015INTERSECT
News

Man blows nearly four times over limit on busy road

Sarah Barnham
by
28th Mar 2019 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR high range drink drivers have pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

Andrew David Williams blew nearly four times the legal limit when he was intercepted on Glenlyon Rd.

The 42-year-old returned a blood alcohol content reading of .189 per cent.

He was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Glenda Campbell, 61 was sentenced to one month in jail for her reading of .162 per cent in Mount Larcom.

She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kyle Mark Wilson was pulled over on Hanson Rd and blew .162 per cent.

The 31-year-old was fined $1200 and disqualified for six months.

Nathan Wayne Fitzpatrick, 37 returned a reading of .168 per cent at the Puma Service Centre at Calliope.

He was fined $1200 and disqualified for six months.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    FUTURE CQ: We're not alone as other regional cities innovate

    premium_icon FUTURE CQ: We're not alone as other regional cities innovate

    News Next instalment of Future CQ series looks at the challenges similar cities to Gladstone have experienced.

    REVEALED: Data says business risk, insolvencies decreasing

    premium_icon REVEALED: Data says business risk, insolvencies decreasing

    News Gladstone is currently in a better state than Rockhampton.

    • 28th Mar 2019 9:03 AM
    Commercial fishing industry to face reforms

    premium_icon Commercial fishing industry to face reforms

    News Dianne and Cassandra joint inquest raises industry concerns

    Lucky Luca gets a second chance at sea

    premium_icon Lucky Luca gets a second chance at sea

    Environment Turtle rehabilitation centre releases Luca.