Man blows nearly four times over limit on busy road

FOUR high range drink drivers have pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

Andrew David Williams blew nearly four times the legal limit when he was intercepted on Glenlyon Rd.

The 42-year-old returned a blood alcohol content reading of .189 per cent.

He was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Glenda Campbell, 61 was sentenced to one month in jail for her reading of .162 per cent in Mount Larcom.

She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kyle Mark Wilson was pulled over on Hanson Rd and blew .162 per cent.

The 31-year-old was fined $1200 and disqualified for six months.

Nathan Wayne Fitzpatrick, 37 returned a reading of .168 per cent at the Puma Service Centre at Calliope.

He was fined $1200 and disqualified for six months.