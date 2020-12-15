Man blames getting dumped for drug offending

A penalty handed down in Gladstone Magistrates Court will be the least of Brandon James Gilchrist’s worries after he breached a Supreme Court suspended sentence.

The 25-year-old blamed a relationship breakdown earlier this year on his relapse in offending.

Gilchrist was picked up on Bell St, on April 8, with 3g of marijuana, two small glass pipes, scales, a straw and clip-seal bags used for methamphetamines.

He tested positive for meth and MDMA when he drove on the Dawson Highway, New Auckland, on April 23.

A search warrant on August 19 resulted in police finding less than a gram of marijuana, a water pipe and two glass pipes.

Gilchrist was stopped again on November 14 at the Kirkwood Rd and Kakadu Way intersection where he was found with 0.1g of marijuana remnants, a grinder, eight clip-seal bags with a chalky crystal residue, and a hand-held knife.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said following time served for previous offending, Gilchrist had returned to Gladstone in 2016 where he had begun a traineeship as a land and sea ranger.

He began metal work for a contractor, however when the company lost the contract he moved to Townsville to finish work.

At the time his girlfriend of six years remained in Gladstone while Gilchirst worked his dream trade. But things took a turn for the worst.

Ms Townsend told the court Gilchrist had a friend get out of jail who wanted support and as Gilchrist supported that friend, he was exposed to a lifestyle his girlfriend did not want to be a part of.

She said the relationship ended in January this year before Gilchrist lost his job in February and turned to the drug world to cope.

She said since then he had tried to self-refer into rehab and was “desperate” to get his life back on track, which included a new job offer in Townsville next year.

Gilchrist pleaded guilty 10 charges including to drug possession, drug-driving, utensil possession and unlawful weapon possession on December 4.

He was sentenced to two years’ probation and recommitted to the Supreme Court for the suspended sentence breach.

He was also disqualified from driving for three months.

