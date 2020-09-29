Man blames cat for damage in alleged DV case

A man has blamed his cats for damaging a television in an alleged domestic violence case. Photo from iStock.

A man has blamed his cats for damaging a television in an alleged domestic violence case. Photo from iStock.

A MACKAY man accused of threatening his partner over text message has denied damaging her television, instead laying blame on his cats.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard while subject to an order to be of "good behaviour" towards his girlfriend, the man allegedly sent abusive and threatening text messages to the woman.

During a bail application, Legal Aid solicitor Erin Beer argued the breaches of the domestic violence order were not "at the higher end of the scale" and his continued detention was not justified.

Ms Beer said the strength of the allegations in relation to the text messages was conceded as being high.

"My client does however dispute damaging the property," Ms Beer said.

The man, who told the court he had multiple cats, is charged with breaching a domestic violence order.

Ms Beer, in advocating for her client, said it was accepted he had been jailed for similar offending.

She added he was able to stay with his father, who lived outside Mackay and some distance away from the woman.

"Where's his cats going to live?" Magistrate Damien Dwyer queried.

"He blames his cat for the destruction of the TV."

Ms Beer told the court any risk in relation to her client's bail could be mitigated by a no contact order and reporting conditions.

"I don't hold that view," Mr Dwyer said.

"You have an order now that says you must be of good behaviour towards the aggrieved.

"The difficulty I'm having is that you have made threats by text to the partner and, it would seem, that some attempt at some later stage has (allegedly) been put into place to carry out those threats."

Mr Dwyer found cause had not been shown and deemed the man an unacceptable risk.

He was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to a date next month.