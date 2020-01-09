Man bitten by police dog near Mount Larcom

A MAN was bitten by a police dog this afternoon after being pulled over about 1km north of Mount Larcom.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man had been driving north from Calliope when police were called with concerns about the his driving.

He said the man was pulled over near Mount Larcom but "got agitated" with police.

The dog squad was called and they apprehended the man.

The spokesman said the man was being treated for an injury and the matter was ongoing.