Man ‘beaten to death’ over ‘catfishing’

A US university student has been charged with murder. He told police he fatally beat a man – breaking every bone in his face.

A US university student has been charged with murder. He told police he fatally beat a man – breaking every bone in his face.

A Virginia Tech student charged with murder told police he fatally beat a man - breaking every bone in his face - for catfishing him on Tinder, prosecutors said.

Isimemen David Etute, 18, told cops he went to the Blacksburg apartment of 40-year-old Jerry Smith in April for oral sex after matching up with someone named "Angie" on Tinder, the Roanoke Times reported.

Etute then returned to the apartment on May 31 for another meet-up, at which point he discovered the person he had matched up with this time was male, according to Assistant Commonwealth's lawyer Jason Morgan, citing details the now-suspended college linebacker told police.

Isimemen Etute in a booking photo. Picture: Blacksburg Police Department

RELATED: 15-year-old boy dead after being targeted by 'evil' catfishing scam

RELATED: Coroner slams 'liar' catfisher over 20-year-old's tragic suicide

Etute told investigators he punched Smith five times in the face and "stomped" on him, but didn't call police despite hearing "bubbling and gurgling" from the victim as he left the apartment. Cops found the badly beaten man's body one day later, the newspaper reported.

The linebacker's parents and sister attended Wednesday's hearing, as well as a dozen Virginia Tech football players, most of whom were wearing team gear, according to the report.

An autopsy revealed Smith, a restaurant worker, died from blunt force trauma to the head. All of the bones in his face were broken and his teeth were also missing, the Roanoke Times reported.

Jerry Paul Smith was allegedly beaten to death by Isimemen Etute. Picture: Family handout/New York Post

Etute, who is charged with second-degree murder, was arrested on June 2. His lawyer, Jimmy Turk, told a judge the case was "more than someone just showing up to an apartment and punching someone."

Turk later addressed reporters outside of court.

"Nobody deserves to die, but I don't mind saying, don't pretend you are something that you are not," Turk told reporters outside the courtroom. "Don't target or lure anyone under that perception. That's just wrong."

At one point during Wednesday's bond hearing, Turk reportedly asked Etute - clad in an orange prison jumpsuit - how he had been impacted by the charges.

"Real hard," Etute said. "I'm trying to stay strong for the people that support me, I feel like I've let a lot of people down … I'm truly sorry for my actions."

Etute was ordered released on $75,000 secured bond under conditions of house arrest and electronic monitoring, the Roanoke Times reported, citing Commonwealth's lawyer Mary Pettitt.

Etute, who will stay with his parents in Virginia Beach, is due back in court on Sept. 23, WJZY reported.

The linebacker's team profile was not active Thursday. He was suspended from the squad last week.

Relatives of Smith, meanwhile, reportedly declined to comment after the hearing.

This story was published by the New York Post and reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Man 'beaten to death' over 'catfishing'