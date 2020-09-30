Man beat child over missing mobile phone

A GLADSTONE man will spend the next seven months behind bars after his violent attack on an eight-year-old boy and his mother.

The 50-year-old, who cannot be named by law, pleaded guilty to 18 charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday.

The man’s offending dated back to March 14 last year, when he was found with 1.6g of meth, empty clip-seal bags with a diabetes test kit, another clip-seal bag containing 10.5g of MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) and digital scales.

On July 17, the man tested positive for drug-driving with meth in his system.

On August 15, he was found with a 10cm bladed kitchen knife which he told police was used for cutting hay bales.

He tested positive for meth again when he was intercepted on the Bruce Highway at Raglan on October 28.

The man was caught offending again on February 11 this year when a woman in St George reported to the police she had received a number of messages from him which included “Pull your head in or I will pull the f---ing thing off” and “you up old sl-- ring me”.

He was caught with drugs again on July 24 when, during a search warrant, police found 0.1g of meth.

However his most serious offending occurred on July 26.

A woman and her eight-year-old son attended the Gladstone police station, the boy crying and the woman with a mark on the side of her neck.

At 9am that day, the man was driving the woman and the child at Kin Kora, when the man became aggravated about an incident where he believed the boy had lost the woman’s phone.

The man stopped the car outside of a school, got out of the car, opened the car door and grabbed the boy’s shirt and punched him with a closed fist twice in the rib cage and at least once in the head.

The boy started crying.

The man got back into the car and continued to drive. He told the boy “stop your crying or you’re going to get more” and “you think that’s all you’re going to get, you’ve got more coming.”

They arrived at the woman’s house where the man instructed them to stay in the car while he went inside.

Five minutes later he told the woman to bring his bag inside, before he took her phone and yelled at her to give the keys back.

The man then held a flat-head screwdriver to the side of her neck and made threats to kill her while putting pressure on her neck.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the man had been addicted to drugs for a great deal of his life.

She told the court since incarceration, he had become wheelchair bound due to a broken leg which resulted in a staph infection.

Ms Ditchfield said the man accepted he had been inappropriate in his dealings.

The man was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment with a parole release date of April 1, 2021.

He was disqualified from driving for two months.