Man ‘bashed, tied’ in home invasion

Jamie Hewitt was allegedly bashed and robbed in a two-hour ordeal during a home invasion.

Jamie Hewitt was allegedly bashed and robbed in a two-hour ordeal during a home invasion.

AN AMBROSE father has suffered fractures to his skull after he was allegedly tied up and bashed during a terrifying two-hour ordeal.

Jamie Hewitt was left shattered and heartbroken after he was the victim of the alleged assault where he says he was “cable-tied and bashed” by three men.

He said the men also stole his ute.

Mr Hewitt said it was around 11am last Tuesday when he heard the men outside his home.

“They came upstairs and before I knew it, they were punching me, they had me cable tied and were punching into me...for two hours they kept me there.”

Mr Hewitt said he was in shock after the ordeal.

“No one should be subjected to this,” he said.

One of the four-custom Adela wheels worth $600 each.

Mr Hewitt said he would travel to Brisbane this Friday for facial reconstruction surgery after the attack left him with fractures to both eye sockets and the bridge of his nose.

Gladstone Police Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said three men were in police custody.

One of the men, a 25-year-old Gladstone man, has been charged and remanded in custody to appear at the Gladstone Magistrates Court on September 28.

Mr Hewitt says he will travel to Brisbane this Friday for facial reconstruction surgery after an alleged attack left him with fractures to both eye sockets and the bridge of his nose.

The man was charged with one count of entering a dwelling with intent, entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, armed robbery, deprivation of liberty, grievous bodily harm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without a driver’s licence.

Mr Hewitt said his ute which was stolen also had four-custom Adela wheels worth $600 each.

The ute has since been found but the wheels are still missing.

Mr Hewitt has requested public assistance to help find the wheels.

“I just want my stuff back, I don’t have much in my life,” he said.

“It’s just heartbreaking.”