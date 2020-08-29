Man banned from centrelink throws coin, damages glass door

A GLADSTONE father banned from Centrelink, damaged the building after threatening to kill a security guard because they wouldn’t give him what he wanted.

Troy Conrad Thompson, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to wilful damage and public nuisance.

On July 22 at 10.15am, police were called to Centrelink Gladstone where they spoke to a security guard who told them Thompson attempted to enter the building at 10.10am but was refused due to being banned.

Thompson became aggressive and yelled at the security guard and called him a “f---ing dog” and told him he was going to kill him after being asked to leave multiple times.

Thompson went to his car and grabbed a 50 cent coin which he threw at the building cracking the glass door before he left in his car, which was all captured on CCTV.

Police later interviewed Thompson who said he was angry because the staff couldn’t provide what he was asking for and he didn’t know the coin had caused damaged.

Thompson denied making threats to kill the security guard but said he said something along the lines of “I better not see you down the street.”

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the father of two didn’t realise he was banned from the Centrelink until August 20.

Mr Pepito said Thompson understood he would have to pay for the damage.

Thompson was sentenced to six months imprisonment, wholly suspended and operational for two years and ordered to pay $792 in restitution.

