A man who received a suspended sentence on Tuesday found himself back in trouble with the law the next day.
Crime

Man back in custody 2 hours after getting suspended sentence

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
JUST two hours after receiving a suspended sentence on Tuesday, Brett John Rodgers was charged for another offence and brought back into custody.

Rodgers pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to four counts of fraud, stealing after previous conviction, and possessing property suspected of being used in connection to a drug offence.

Rodgers had been dealt with for stealing and failure to appear a day prior where he received a three-month suspended sentence.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court in the defence’s previous submissions they had said Rodgers was making attempts to turn his life around, but within hours of leaving the courthouse on Tuesday Rogers was found in possession of drug utensils.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said police had shown up to the residence in respect to an unrelated matter on Tuesday which was when they found the pipe in question.

Mr Pepito said Rodgers just had not disposed of the utensil in time.

Mr Boyd didn’t accept the defence, saying the arresting officer was told by Rodgers that he had used the pipe after he left court.

Rodgers was sentenced to six months’ jail with immediate parole, and his suspended sentence was extended by three months to six months.

Gladstone Observer

