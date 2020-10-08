Menu
Bag of marijuana on dark marbled background
Man avoids jail time for drug possession

Jacobbe McBride , jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
8th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN narrowly avoided getting actual jail time in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday despite the minor amount of drugs he was caught with.

Rohan Edward Burns, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs before Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford.

The court heard that Burns left a friend’s property in West Stowe when police intercepted his vehicle and developed a suspicion he may have been carrying drugs.

A search of the vehicle and both people in it revealed one gram of cannabis in a clip-seal bag in Burns’ pants pocket.

Burns told police that the cannabis was a friend’s and did not belong to him.

Acting Magistrate Woodford was most concerned with the length of Burns’ criminal record, which totalled eight pages and included multiple terms of imprisonment.

The court heard Burns was most recently jailed in 2014 and had been based in Rockhampton for his entire life.

Burns was previously employed as an electrician, however, a workplace injury turned him to cannabis to cope with the pain.

Duty lawyer acting for Burns, Tiana Lowry, said her client was remorseful for his actions and made admissions immediately to police.

Acting Magistrate Woodford took into account Burns’ early plea of guilty and his lengthy criminal history and sentenced him to four months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.

Gladstone Observer

