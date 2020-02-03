Menu
Adrian Louis Rumble (right) leaves Mackay courthouse with his lawyer after pleading guilty to the aggravated production and possession of marijuana after police found more than 50 kilograms of the drug at his Strathdickie property.
Crime

Man avoids jail over huge bush drug crop

Janessa Ekert
janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
4th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
A DISTRICT Court Judge told a man who grew more than 300 marijuana plants in an unsophisticated bush crop that the "quantity might have been good luck rather than good management".

Adrian Louis Rumble pleaded guilty to the aggravated production and possession of drugs between April and October 2018 at Strathdickie.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing pipes and scales.

Tegan Grasso said police found 325 plant weighing a total of 51.62 kilograms with roots removed.

"He also had possession of just shy of two and a half kilograms of dried... cannabis," Ms Grasso said.

Mackay District Court heard the father of two used the drugs to self medicate his anxiety.

"It wasn't a sophisticated set up by any means," Ms Grasso said.

The court heard there was a watering system connected to the outdoor bush crop.

"The quantity might be good luck rather than good management," Judge Julie Dick said.

The court heard Rumble had since been proactive about his mental health and was on medication. He had also returned two clean urine samples.

Judge Dick said the Queensland Court of Appeal found "that where mental health issues have... a causal link to the offending" general deterrence was less of an issue in terms of penalty.

Rumble was placed on two years probation and convictions were recorded.

