Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and paramedics rushed to a Rockhampton motel in the early hours of Tuesday after a man was allegedly attacked with a metal bar.
Police and paramedics rushed to a Rockhampton motel in the early hours of Tuesday after a man was allegedly attacked with a metal bar.
News

Man ‘attacked with metal bar’ has suspected fractured skull

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
18th Aug 2020 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered a suspected fractured skull after he was allegedly attacked with a metal bar in Rockhampton early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Centrepoint Motor Inn, on George St, about 3am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man allegedly forced entry to a hotel room and allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man was taken from George St to Rockhampton Hospital with a head injury and also an arm injury.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said a 32-year-old man was in a stable condition in Rockhampton Hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Policelink on 131444.

Community Newsletter SignUp

OTHER NEWS:

Tourist winched off CQ mountain after falling down rocks

Ambos attend science experiment scare at Gladstone school

REVEALED: What led to major Fitzroy River boat crash

alleged attacker metal barrockhampton motel
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Larso’s Take: ‘Titans mad to not re-sign Proctor’

        Premium Content Larso’s Take: ‘Titans mad to not re-sign Proctor’

        News From Proctor’s bite allegation to Storm delight, league legend and “Prince of Miriam Vale” Gary Larson shares his thoughts.

        • 18th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        Council takes action at Agnes after carcasses dumped

        Premium Content Council takes action at Agnes after carcasses dumped

        News More signs will be placed in 1770 after piles of fish waste was dumped in Agnes...

        Developer’s dream: Huge block of land on Agnes market

        Premium Content Developer’s dream: Huge block of land on Agnes market

        Property It is being touted as the “golden ticket” for a residential developer searching for...

        IN COURT: 67 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 67 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 18.