Man attacked with hammer, golf club over woman: police

Police have alleged Paul Tawhai, 52 was the man behind a "very serious and very violent” golf club and hammer attack of another man, 36 in the victim's New Auckland home June 2.

Police have alleged Paul Tawhai, 52 was the man behind a "very serious and very violent” golf club and hammer attack of another man, 36 in the victim's New Auckland home June 2. GLA020619POLICE

TEXT messages, a set of golf clubs and a hammer are the main pieces of evidence police will use to prosecute a man accused of an extremely violent home invasion and assault of another man allegedly over a woman's affections.

Paul Campbell Tawhai was refused bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, enter dwelling with intent and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police have alleged Mr Tawhai, 52 was the man behind a "very serious and very violent” golf club and hammer attack of another man, 36 at the victim's New Auckland home June 2.

The court was told Mr Tawhai arrived at the victim's house in his "distinctive” car, carrying a hammer and a set of golf clubs that he had borrowed from the victim.

The court was told the pair were known together and had possibly worked together previously.

Police have alleged in a "blatant attack in broad daylight” Mr Tawhai struck the victim a number of times in his head and legs with both a club and hammer.

The victim was later taken to hospital and placed in an induced coma with "serious injuries”.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merilyn Hoskins said the crown's case against Mr Tawhai was strong, with a series of text messages revealing a motive behind the assault.

The court was told Mr Tawhai was motivated by "jealously or competition” over a woman.

Sgt Hoskins said investigations into Mr Tawhai text messages revealed he was "obsessed” with this person.

Sgt Hoskins told the court after the assault it appeared he "wasn't finished”.

"The applicant says, 'that's one down and several more to go',” Sgt Hoskins said.

The court was told Mr Tawhai also used drugs and was therefore "unpredictable”.

Sgt Hoskins told the court the victim underwent surgery in Rockhampton on June 7 and will "suffer the consequences” of the attack "for the rest of his life”.

Although the hammer allegedly used in the assault was found in Mr Tawhai's car, and witnesses placed someone similar to his appearance at the scene, defence lawyer Bianca Hight said the crown's case was "mostly circumstantial”.

Ms Hight said there were issues with identification of her client from the witnesses. She said it appeared the hammer police found may not have been the same hammer used in the crime.

Sgt Hoskins disagreed and reiterated the text messages found on his phone and said there was a "strong link” tying Mr Tawhai to the crime.

Ms Hight said Mr Tawhai had a wife and children living in Thailand and recently quit his job.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said he could only make a decision based on the evidence in front of him.

Mr Kinsella said the attack appeared to be premeditated and motivated by "petty jealously” or "guilty passion”.

Although Mr Tawhai has no Australian criminal history, Mr Kinsella said he believed the man was too big a risk to release on bail and was at risk of re-offending.

Mr Kinsella refused the bail application and remanded Mr Tawhai in custody until August 5, when he will appear in court via video from prison.