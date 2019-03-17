Man attacked by stingray at Great Keppel Island

A man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital earlier this afternoon after being stung by a Stingray.

A MAN has been stung by a stingray while walking in shallow water on Great Keppel Island earlier this afternoon.

He was stabbed by a poisonous stingray barb after accidentally coming into contact with it while with his young son.

The patient was treated on the scene by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's on-board Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic for symptoms associated with the sting.

He was flown by rescue service to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is about to land on Great Keppel Island where a man needs medical attention. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

The Great Barrier Reef website says stingrays are not normally aggressive and only attack humans when they feel provoked.

If threatened the stingray will thrust its tail up and forwards in defence, lash out and cause lacerations or punctures while releasing a potent venom.

The spine may be forced into the skin of the victim and stay embedded in the skin. Some barbs may contain numerous backwards-directed barbs along the edges which makes removal extremely painful and difficult.

There are about 220 known stingray species.