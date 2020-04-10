Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital following a late night snake bite incident in Zilzie.
A man was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital following a late night snake bite incident in Zilzie.
News

Man attacked by snake in late night incident

kaitlyn smith
10th Apr 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS last night responded to reports a man had been bitted by a snake at a private residence near Emu Park.

The incident occurred around 11.30pm on Thursday evening at the Zilzie property, nearly 50kms outside of Rockhampton.

One male patient, believed to be aged in his 70s, was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment.

The man was reportedly in a stable condition and has since been released from hospital.

It is unknown what breed the snake was or if it has been removed from the property.

Residents are urged to remain cautious and to not approach a snake should they encounter one.

snakebite
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Historic look at Harbour Festival

        premium_icon GALLERY: Historic look at Harbour Festival

        News There is no reason we can’t still celebrate the beloved event.

        Council: What to expect at first meeting post-election

        premium_icon Council: What to expect at first meeting post-election

        News There will be a sense of the familiar and uncharted territory.

        COVID-19: Mater’s role in preparing Gladstone

        premium_icon COVID-19: Mater’s role in preparing Gladstone

        News The Qld Govt has announced plans to buy the hospital.

        OH SNAP!: Three-metre croc facing removal

        premium_icon OH SNAP!: Three-metre croc facing removal

        Environment Giant crocodile could soon be on the move