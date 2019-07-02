Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man attacked by shark at Sydney beach

2nd Jul 2019 7:34 AM

A MAN has been rushed to hospital with puncture wounds to his abdomen, back and left leg after a suspected shark attack at Manly Beach this morning.

Paramedics were called to the boardwalk between Manly and Shelly Beach just before 6am where they found a man in his 50s with several non-life-threatening injuries.

He was tranferred to Royal North Shore hospital in a stable condition.

 

NSW Police issued a statement confirming the man was injured while swimming with friends between the popular beaches before sunrise.

"He was able to swim to nearby rocks and raise the alarm," a police spokesperson said.

"No shark has been sighted at this time and it is unknown how the puncture wound was sustained.

The victim is a local Manly resident, police said.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
beach editors picks seniors-news shark attack sydney

Top Stories

    'Panicked' McDonald's motorist aimed car at police

    premium_icon 'Panicked' McDonald's motorist aimed car at police

    News A GLADSTONE man has been jailed after a magistrate said his reckless and dangerous driving "could have killed a whole family”.

    'Game changing' CQ industrial park reaches next stage

    premium_icon 'Game changing' CQ industrial park reaches next stage

    Business EOI open for land in $60m new industrial project.

    SURPLUS SURPRISE: New figures in council budget preview

    premium_icon SURPLUS SURPRISE: New figures in council budget preview

    News Financial figures released ahead of budget later this month.

    SCHOOL HOLIDAY GUIDE: What's on in Gladstone?

    premium_icon SCHOOL HOLIDAY GUIDE: What's on in Gladstone?

    Community Events to keep your little ones occupied

    • 2nd Jul 2019 9:00 AM