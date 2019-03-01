Man at centre of bikie brawl to be extradited to Queensland

A MAN at the centre of a wild brawl between two groups of bikies at Broadbeach is set to be extradited to Queensland from New South Wales.

Jason Trouchet will arrive on the Gold Coast in the coming days facing serious drug charges, relating to a drug trafficking operation dating back to April 2014.

Trouchet had been in prison in New South Wales before Queensland detectives successfully sought an extradition back to the Gold Coast to face those trafficking charges this week.

Trouchet, along with Jacques Teamo, were at the centre of a heated argument that turned ugly on September 27, 2013 out the front of Aura Lounge Bar in Broadbeach.

A group of up to 50 Bandidos were on the hunt for Trouchet, a fierce rival of Teamo, before the pair and a group of other squared off in the now infamous brawl.

Several people were injured although all those involved walked from court after an extended battle in the legal rooms of Southport Court on August 15, 2015.

The brawl sparked some of the country's toughest anti-bikie laws that has seen bikies go underground and members all but dry up for the once powerhouse gangs on the Coast.