Calliope man's doll collection is taking over his house

CUTE COLLECTION: Calliope resident Harold Harvey has a collection of over 200 bears and dolls owned or made by his late wives. Matt Taylor GLA200618BEAR

HE'S got a house full of dolls and no idea what to do with them.

Calliope resident Harold Harvey inherited a vast collection of dolls and teddy bears from Hazel his first wife and Val his second wife.

Hazel collected dolls - about 100 of them - Harold believes.

Dolls of all kinds fill Harold's home. Matt Taylor GLA200618BEAR

"She'd go to a second-hand shop, buy them, take them home, and put them in the washing machine, to clean them up," he said.

Val not only collected them, she made them, firing ceramic pieces in her backyard or creating their torsoes and heads out of liquid wax.

"Val, she had a shed at her house with a kiln and heaps of moulds, probably 80-100 moulds," Harold said.

All her doll-making gear now sits in his garden shed and his house is stuffed to bursting with her creations.

Harold's second wife, Val, made many ceramic bear ornaments by hand. Matt Taylor GLA200618BEAR

Glass display cases are filled with dolls plus about 200 teddy bears, some the regular plush kind, many of them ceramic works.

Harold said each doll had a name although he wasn't on top of who was who.

"Personally I haven't got an attachment to them," he said.

In a lot of respects they're a bit of a problem for me, what am I going to do with them?

The dolls and bears were previously loaned out to the Calliope Historical Village, of which Harold is a former president.

A change in management decision saw Harold collect the dolls and bears during the past week and move them to his home where he now has to decide what happens to them.

If you're interested in the collection, contact Harold on 0400029506.