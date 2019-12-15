Man assaults neighbour with garden statue and metal pole

A CONCRETE garden statue hurled from a veranda felled a man's neighbour before he struck him with a pole ripping open his face.

The offender Glen Mooney will spend the next nine months in jail as a result of the physical harm he caused his neighbour.

Appearing in the dock of Ipswich District Court, 45-year-old Glen Anthony Mooney from Basin Pocket pleaded guilty to causing the man grievous bodily harm on April 19; and assault causing bodily harm when armed to Jamie Walker.

In a sign of what was to occur Mooney stepped into the dock and closed the glass door behind him before taking a seat and giving his guilty pleas, telling the Judge that he has mental health problems.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said Mooney has no previous offences of violence.

Neighbours had heard arguing and yelling coming from Mooney's house and called police.

Police were called back later that night when noise was again heard from the house, Mooney soon after yelling profanities at the neighbour calling out to "come in and fight you gutless ***t."

Mr Wilkins said Mooney grabbed a concrete garden stature and threw it between the slats in the veranda.

The statue struck the man on the ankle causing him to fall over.

When getting up off the ground the man was struck in the face by a metal pole - peeling open his face from the tip of his nose to the corner of an eye.

Mr Wilkins said Mooney put his arm through the slats in the veranda to strike down on the man.

The badly injured neighbour was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital where he spent 11 days with plastic surgery done to the open wound.

Mr Wilkins said Mooney had been the aggressor and must spend actual time in jail.

The Crown sought a head sentence of four years.

Defence barrister Anna Cappellano said the crime was not premeditated but "spontaneous and impulsive offending."

And also to be considered was the complex personal background and mental health problems of Mooney with the incident occurring during a particularly tumultuous time in his life.

His brother died five weeks before, there had been conflict with another brother at the funeral, and he was dealing with severe anxiety using cannabis and alcohol to self-medicate.

There had been suicidal ideation that evening and Mooney became more upset after police earlier attended.

Ms Cappellano said a neighbour had again heard the noises and came over attempting to intervene.

And in a high state of emotion and panic Mooney reacted - his perception impacted by his past childhood stresses and traumas which she also detailed to the court.

Ms Cappellano said his violence was out of character and he acknowledged his behaviour as being very inappropriate.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC sentenced him to a three year jail term with parole release next September after he serve nine months.

He accepted there had been some paranoia and took into account a detailed [psychological report put before the curt.

And there had been numerous incidents of violence and trauma in his life with Mooney now seeking professional help.