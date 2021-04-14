Man assaults accused kidnapper and torturer outside court

The victim of an assault outside a courtroom made threats to his aggressor's daughter and was set to be sentenced for kidnapping and torturing the aggressor's nephew.

A man, 43, approached the victim outside Rockhampton's District courtroom on March 13 after the victim had been communicating with his daughter and making threats.

The man, who has a history of violence, pleaded guilty on April 13 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of common assault.

The man shook the victim's hand, then pulled the victim towards him and grabbed him by the throat, only releasing his grip after a family member intervened.

The assault took place in front of Public Prosecution staff and defence lawyers waiting for the courtroom to open.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Melissa Campbell said the victim had red marks around his neck after the assault.

Defence lawyer David Mills said the victim, who was at the courthouse to be sentenced for kidnapping and torture of his client's nephew, was known to his client's daughter.

He said the victim told the defendant "I know where you live. I know you have a daughter. You should keep an eye on her".

The court heard the defendant had been sentenced in 2016 for common assault and had other similar charges on his criminal record.

Magistrate Jason Schubert ordered the defendant to five months prison with immediate parole.

Neither party involved could be identified for legal reasons.