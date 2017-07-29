28°
Man arrested trying to fill up stolen motorbike

Andrew Thorpe
| 29th Jul 2017 2:54 PM
NABBED: Police arrested the man as he tried to fill up a stolen motorbike at a Gladstone service station.
NABBED: Police arrested the man as he tried to fill up a stolen motorbike at a Gladstone service station. Andrew Thorpe

POLICE have arrested a man as he tried to fill up a stolen motorbike at a Gladstone service station.

The arrest occurred on Thursday afternoon at the Puma service station on Hanson Rd.

The man was injured and showing signs of intoxication at the time of his arrest, according to police.

He was questioned and searched at the scene, where police will allege drugs and drug utensils were found in the man's bag and on his person.

GOTCHA: The motorbike was reported stolen from Yeppoon on Wednedsay.
GOTCHA: The motorbike was reported stolen from Yeppoon on Wednedsay. Andrew Thorpe

"He was noticed by way of his strange behaviour on the motorcycle,” a police spokesperson said.

"A blood (sample) was taken... we then un-arrested him because of his injuries, because he needed to go to hospital.

"There is an investigation ongoing (and) he has been issued with a notice to appear in court.”

The motorbike was reported stolen from Yeppoon on July 26.

Gladstone Observer
