Crime

Man arrested over Plainland pub stabbing death

by Sophie Chirgwin
8th Jul 2019 8:01 AM
Police have arrested a man over the fatal stabbing of a man in the car park of a hotel west of Brisbane last week.

Paul Rock, from Oakey, suffered multiple stab wounds and stumbled into a drive-through bottle shop at the Porters Plainland Hotel in Lockyer Valley last Monday night.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, who worked on the critically injured man for 30 minutes, he died at the scene.

Police launched a manhunt, later releasing the identity of two men, one aged 26, the other aged 21, they believed could help them with their inquiries.

In releasing the images, Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said Mr Rock's death was "extremely violent".

No charges have been laid.

