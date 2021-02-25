Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brendan Luke McKeough pleaded guilty to obstructing police and being a public nuisance in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.
Brendan Luke McKeough pleaded guilty to obstructing police and being a public nuisance in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.
Crime

Man arrested over attempt to ‘avenge’ brother at rural pub

Jacobbe McBride
25th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone mechanic who avenged an assault on his brother by getting even at a rural pub appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Brendan Luke McKeough, 20, pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance offence in the vicinity of a licenced premises and obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of McKeough’s case to the court and acting Magistrate Mark Morrow.

At 11.05 on February 6, 2021, police attended the Digger’s Arms Hotel in Calliope following reports of a disturbance.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

When police arrived there was a group of around 20 young people which largely dispersed once the authorities arrived.

Police travelled through the hotel and went to the beer garden where they found McKeough heavily intoxicated and pushing his friends away as they tried to restrain him.

Police saw McKeough pick up a plastic chair and throw it across the pub in frustration.
He was subsequently arrested for public nuisance.

As police were walking McKeough through the hotel, he attempted to pull his arm away from police and was warned against resisting.

Once police had McKeough outside the hotel he tried to move his arm away once again and told police to, “f--- off”.

He resisted being handcuffed and had to be physically restrained in order for police to do their duty.

Duty lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was seeking revenge on a man who had assaulted his brother a few months prior and that was the reason for his behaviour.

“He did take out his frustrations because the man who assaulted his brother was there,” Ms Ramos said.

Mr Morrow fined McKeough $350 for the public nuisance offence and sentenced him to the mandatory 40 hours community service for obstructing a police officer, with no convictions recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

Paedophile walks after molesting boys aged 8 and 9

Fence puncher legs it after police arrive

Man threatens to KO parking inspector

digger's arms hotel gladstonecourt gladstone public nuisance obstruct police officer
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ island sells for less than average house price

        Premium Content CQ island sells for less than average house price

        Property One lucky buyer has scored a piece of paradise off the coast of Gladstone.

        Person hospitalised after horse fall in rural area

        Premium Content Person hospitalised after horse fall in rural area

        News Crews responded to the incident at Captain Creek.

        Paedophile walks after molesting boys aged 8 and 9

        Premium Content Paedophile walks after molesting boys aged 8 and 9

        Crime The 20-year-old will not have to spend any time behind bars. WARNING GRAPHIC...

        REVEALED: Locations where dogs attacked Ergon workers

        Premium Content REVEALED: Locations where dogs attacked Ergon workers

        Pets & Animals There have been three dog attacks on Ergon Energy workers in CQ over the last 18...