Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Silhouette of unrecognizable sad autistic girl behind stained glass window
Silhouette of unrecognizable sad autistic girl behind stained glass window
Crime

Man arrested on 40 child sex abuse charges

by Erin Smith
24th Jul 2020 4:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 35-year-old man is behind bars charged with more than 40 counts of indecent treatment of a child and other sex abuse offences.

The Moreton Bay man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood there is just one alleged victim.

He appeared briefly in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on July 24 charged with 43 offences.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The alleged offences occurred between June and July this year.

Duty Lawyer Dean Mayr made a bail application on behalf of the man, but it was denied.

The matter was adjourned to October 2 for a committal mention.

For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man arrested on 40 child sex abuse charges

More Stories

child sex abuse crime editors picks queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rubber to burn as CQ racers hit the track

        premium_icon Rubber to burn as CQ racers hit the track

        Motor Sports Central Queensland Drag Racing Championships round three will be held this weekend.

        Police appeal for information after Tannum Sands crash

        premium_icon Police appeal for information after Tannum Sands crash

        News Police are urging anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the crash to...

        Weekend weather: What can Gladstone expect?

        premium_icon Weekend weather: What can Gladstone expect?

        News What’s in store for Gladdy this weekend after wet week.

        CQ health leaders reveal impact of Artius sale on services

        premium_icon CQ health leaders reveal impact of Artius sale on services

        Health In 2019 the Primary Health Network undertook a process to expand mental health...