Man arrested in Dalby after evading police for 33 years.
News

Man arrested in Dalby after 33 years evading police

Tom Gillespie
1st Nov 2019 9:20 AM | Updated: 12:41 PM
AN ELDERLY man living in Dalby will be extradited to New South Wales today after his 33-year evasion of police finally ended.

The 77-year-old, originally from NSW, faced court this morning in Dalby after he was arrested in the town centre about noon yesterday.

NSW Police detectives will drive up to the Western Downs to take the man back down south.

Dalby Police Sergeant Sean Donaghy said the man was wanted on alleged historical sex crimes, dating back to 1986.

"He was allegedly going back and forth between Victoria and Queensland, hiding under the radar," he said.

"He was staying on caravan parks, looking after people's properties.

"I was liaising with detectives from NSW and our crews here. They've been wanting to speak to him for a long time.

"In NSW, warrants expire after 30 years, so the detectives had to re-do a new arrest warrant."

Sgt Donaghy praised the work of Dalby crews for working closely with NSW Police on the matter.

"Through great co-operation between NSW Police and Dalby detectives, it led to the apprehension of the man," he said.

