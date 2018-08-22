Man arrested in court foyer as prosecutor lays down law

A MAN was arrested at Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday as police laid down the law in response to a spate of bad behaviour from the gallery over the past few weeks.

The crackdown followed the discovery by the police prosecutor of a cigarette butt on the courtroom floor on Monday.

After ejecting one person for audibly complaining and another for having an open can of drink, Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai issued a stern warning to those remaining that there would be "no more groaning", court took place between 8am and 4pm, and people were expected to have their phones off and hats and sunglasses removed.

The comments were "fully endorsed" by Magistrate Dennis Kinsella, who said there had been a "noted deterioration in behaviour" from the gallery over the past few weeks.

Mr Kinsella said he was putting those in the gallery on notice that "a certain level of behaviour" was required.

"It is a very minimal set of standards within our community," he said.

One of those ejected from the courtroom, a 39-year-old South Gladstone man, was arrested by Snr Const Selvadurai soon afterwards and charged with committing a public nuisance.

Police will allege he yelled out an expletive while leaving the court foyer.

He is due to appear in the same court on September 17 to answer to the charge.