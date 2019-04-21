Menu
Detectives from Campbelltown City Police Area Command who are being assisted by detectives from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad in Minto. Picture: Monique Harmer
Crime

Husband arrested, wife’s body in garage

by Matt Young
21st Apr 2019 9:42 AM

The husband of a woman whose body was discovered in the garage of a home in Sydney's southwest has been arrested by police.

NSW Police media confirmed Sunday morning that the men, believed to be the woman's husband, was arrested at the scene and taken to Campbelltown Police Station for questioning.

The man is in custody after police were called to a property in Minto, 38 kilometres southwest from Sydney's CBD, at 4am on Sunday morning.

Two children, aged six and 10, were found asleep and unharmed in the home.

A man is in custody after a woman's body was found in a home in Sydney's southwest on Sunday morning. Picture: Monique Harmer
According to Nine News, a family friend discovered the woman's body while police said the family had no history of domestic violence.

"You never expect that at all because they were such nice people," neighbour Bronwyn O'Keefe told Nine News.

Picture: Monique Harmer
Picture: Monique Harmer
Detectives from Campbelltown City Police Area Command are being assisted by detectives from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.

Police are urging any one with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the website.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault or family violence, call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
