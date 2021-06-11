Menu
A man was arrested on Friday after police discovered a woman’s body inside a home. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Man arrested after woman found dead

by Anton Nilsson
11th Jun 2021 2:14 PM | Updated: 3:15 PM

A man was arrested on Friday after police discovered a woman’s body inside a home.

The 37-year-old man was taken to the police station in Nowra on the NSW south coast where he was helping officers with their investigation, police said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, around 11.20am, police and paramedics had been told a woman’s body had been found at a home in Numbaa, near Nowra.

“Officers attached to South Coast Police District, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics, arrived at the scene a short time later, where the woman was pronounced deceased,” NSW Police said in the statement.

The woman’s body was found after one of her family members tried and failed to contact her.

The man was arrested nearby shortly after the grim discovery.

